NIT Kurukshetra warns students against gate crashing weddings

Published: 20th March 2019 01:37 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra has warned its students against "gate crashing" weddings near its premises.

"It has been reported that some of the students have been going to attend weddings in the city without having invitation. This is not only unethical and immoral but also uncalled for," a letter sent to hostel inmates by the Chief Warden said.

Sources in the institute said that off late there have been complaints that students have been gatecrashing weddings to skip meals in the mess which is why this directive was issued.

The letter directed students to desist from indulging in such type of "uncivilised activities" which also brings a bad name to the institution.

The letter warned students of disciplinary action if they are found doing so.

"Disciplinary action as per the institute rules will be taken against the students if they are found indulging in such an activity," the letter said.

