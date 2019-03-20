Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi's charge that PM Modi was posing for cameras at the time of Pulwama attack ridiculous: BJP

Launching the Congress' poll campaign for Uttarakhand at a rally here last Saturday, Gandhi had alleged that Modi was posing for the cameras for a national geographic documentary.

Published: 20th March 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHERADUN:The BJP in Uttarakhand on Wednesday termed as ridiculous Congress president Rahul Gandhi's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was posing for the cameras at the Corbett National Park when the Pulwama terror attack took place, saying his pictures were taken hours before the incident.

"The Congress president's allegation is ridiculous. The Prime Minister's pictures related to environment  conservation were taken hours before the terrorist attack in Pulwama when no one had an inkling of it," state BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin said.

"The Congress leaders are spreading lies because they have no issues to talk about in the election season," he said in a statement here.

Launching the Congress' poll campaign for Uttarakhand at a rally here last Saturday, Gandhi had alleged that Modi was posing for the cameras for a national geographic documentary at the Corbett National Park at the time of the Pulwama terror strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP PM Modi Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp