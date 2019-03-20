Home Nation

Shashi Tharoor moves Election Commission against BJP for 'appealing to voters' religious sentiments'

Tharoor filed the complaint after fliers were distributed in his constituency accusing Congress and communist parties of harming the interests of the devotees of Sabarimala temple.

Published: 20th March 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor filed a complaint with the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer against Bharatiya Janata Party and Sabarimala Karma Samithi accusing them of making the malicious attempt in a bid to appeal to religious sentiments of voters.

Tharoor in his complaint asserted, " I am writing to file a complaint in relation to a malicious attempt by BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samithi to vitiate free and fair polls in Thiruvananthapuram LS constituency, by publicising materials in a bid to appeal to religious sentiments of voters."

Tharoor filed the complaint after fliers were distributed in his constituency accusing Congress and communist parties of harming the interests of the devotees of Sabarimala temple.

After Election Commission announced the schedule for Lok Sabha, Chief Electoral Officer T R Meena said, "Citing/invoking or doing some sort of religious propaganda based on Sabarimalajudgement or issue by invoking the name Sabari God etc. will be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and we will be taking action."

Earlier, BJP had filed a complaint with CEO Meena against Tharoor for violating the Model Code of Conduct after the posters featuring Malayalam and English editions of his books including 'Why I am a Hindu' showed up.

However, Tharoor denied the allegations and said that the posters have not been put up by him.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect after the Election Commission announced dates on March 10 for the 17th Lok Sabha election, which will be held in seven phases beginning April 11. The final phase of voting will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Shashi Tharoor Model Code of Conduct Lok Sabha elections 23019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Sabarimala Karma Samith

