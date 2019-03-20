Home Nation

Social media firms to act against paid advertisers violating Election Commission norms: IAMAI

Under the Code, participants have voluntarily undertaken to establish a high-priority communication channel with the nodal officers designated by ECI.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social media platforms, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, have adopted a voluntary code of ethics for the upcoming general elections to act against paid advertisements that violate norms set by the Election Commission, industry body IAMAI said on Wednesday.

Under the Code, participants have voluntarily undertaken to establish a high-priority communication channel with the nodal officers designated by ECI.

"Participants including BIGO, ByteDance, Facebook, Google, Sharechat and Twitter have also agreed to take action on content reported by the nodal officer, expeditiously, in accordance with the law," the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in a statement.

The chief election commissioner in his remarks appreciated the proactive steps taken by the association and its members to ensure transparency with regard to paid political advertisements, according to IAMAI.

The commissioner appreciated measures such as maintaining a repository of advertisements with information of sponsors, expenditures and targeted reach of such content in an aggregated manner, it added.

"Participants have built the technology to upload MCMC (Media Certification Monitoring Committee) certification.Participants have also committed to taking action on paid advertisements violating MCMC certification requirement under notification by the ECI," the statement said.

IAMAI will act as the liaison between the social media firms and the Election Commission of India.

"Collectively, IAMAI and the member participants of the code of ethics remain committed to ensuring free, fair, and ethical electoral process," the industry body said.

