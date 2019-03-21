Home Nation

Bada Modi snoozed, Chhota Modi escaped: Congress attacks PM

On a day fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was arrested in London, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snoozing when he escaped from the country.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By PTI

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Nirav Modi, who he referred to as "Chhota Modi", was arrested after the Opposition party questioned "Bada Modi", a term he has been using to target the PM.

Surjewala said, "1/1/2018-Chhota Modi escapes India after looting Rs 26,306 Cr. 23/1/2018 - Nirav Modi poses with PM Modi in Geneva. Till November 2018 - He travels the world."

"9/3/2019: Telegraph exposes Nirav Modi in London. Congress questions PM. 20/3/2019: Chhota Modi arrested."

"Who Snoozed? Bada Modi," he tweeted.

The reaction came after Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, was arrested in London and a court on Wednesday remanded him in custody till March 29, saying there are "substantial grounds" to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.

"Nirav Deepak Modi, 48, was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday in Holborn," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement in London.

