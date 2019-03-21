Home Nation

BJP may field its Uttarakhand chief Ajay Bhatt from Nainital Lok Sabha seat

The BJP is likely to field Uttarakhand party president Bhatt from Nainital and his predecessor Rawat from Pauri.

Published: 21st March 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt

Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The BJP may field its Uttarakhand chief Ajay Bhatt from the Nainital Lok Sabha seat and his predecessor Tirath Singh Rawat from Pauri after the sitting MPs decided not to contest this election, party sources said Thursday.

The party's decision to gamble on new faces from the two parliamentary constituencies came after sitting MP from Nainital Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Pauri MP Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri decided not to contest this time, they said.

The BJP is likely to field state party president Bhatt from Nainital and his predecessor Rawat from Pauri, the sources said.

Besides the two seats, suspense on who will be the BJP's candidates for the three other Lok Sabha constituencies in the state -- Haridwar, Tehri and Almora -- remains.

Polling in the state's five parliamentary seats will be held on April 11.

The BJP had won all the seats in 2014.

Party candidates for Tehri and Pauri will file their nominations on Friday, while the nominees for Haridwar, Nainital and Almora seats will file their papers on the last day for nominations on March 25, state BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin told PTI.

The names of nominees for the five seats have almost been finalised and are likely to be announced Thursday, the sources said.

Khanduri had expressed his unwillingness to enter the poll fray citing ill health and Koshiyari had decided not to contest so as to make room for younger leaders.

Both of them are former chief ministers of the state and it will be interesting to see how their substitutes fare at the hustings.

Sitting MPs Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Ajay Tamta will most probably be repeated from Tehri, Haridwar and Almora respectively, the BJP sources said.

Congress may also announce its candidates for Tehri, Pauri and Almora on Thursday, party sources said.

Party insiders said state Congress president Pritam Singh may be fielded from Tehri, former chief minister BC Khanduri's son Manish from Pauri and Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta from Almora.

The candidates for Nainital and Haridwar are yet to be decided as former chief minister Harish Rawat, who represented the Haridwar seat in the Lok Sabha before becoming CM, is said to be keen on contesting from Nainital this time.

However, his candidature from Nainital is understood to be opposed by Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly and Haldwani MLA Indira Hridayesh, who wields considerable clout in the region.

Party president Rahul Gandhi has been authorised to take a call on the issue, they said adding a decision may come by late this evening or tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections General elections 2019 Nainital Ajay Bhatt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp