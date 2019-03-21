Home Nation

Class ten exam papers of history and political science leaked in Thane

By PTI

THANE: Question papers of two subjects of the SSC (Class X) exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board were found leaked at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

A case was registered at Narpoli police station against an unidentified person in this connection. "As per the complaint filed by a state board official, examination of history and political science subjects was scheduled to take place on Wednesday," senior inspector M B Shinde of Narpoli police station said on Thursday.

"For the exam that was to start at 11 am, students were expected to be in the exam hall by 10.15 am. However, outside an exam centre at Kalher in Bhiwandi, the board official found some girl students checking their mobile phones inside an autorickshaw," he added.

When the official checked their phones, he found the question papers of history and political science subjects.

"The girls had received these question papers through a messaging application. When the actual question papers were tallied with those on the mobiles, they were found to be the same," Shinde added.

A case was registered under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and section 72 of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.

According to police, question papers of algebra, geometry and science subjects were also allegedly leaked in Bhiwandi earlier.

The state board's secondary school certificate (SSC) exam began on March 1.

Class ten exam Board exam Board exam paper leak

