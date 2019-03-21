Home Nation

We didn't get justice, says Samjhauta express blast victim's family on Aseemanand's acquittal

Mohammad Jawid's brother, Shabbir, sister-in-law Sameena and their three sons -- Shahbaz, Shahreyar, Shahroz -- and daughter Misbah, Jawid lost five more relatives in the blast.

Published: 21st March 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Panchkula Swami Aseemanand after a special court acquitted him along with three others in the Samjhauta train blast case Panchkula Wednesday March 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For nearly 12 years, Mohammad Jawid waited for a verdict that could give justice to his brother and his family, who lost their lives in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast.

But after a court let off the four accused, including Swami Aseemanand, in the case on Wednesday, Jawid was left distraught.

Besides his brother, Shabbir, sister-in-law Sameena and their three sons -- Shahbaz, Shahreyar, Shahroz -- and daughter Misbah, Jawid lost five more relatives in the blast.

"We did not get the justice. The real culprits are still out. This is not a right verdict," the 37-year-old said over the phone from Gaya. Jawid said his mother died in 2008 due to the shock.

ALSO READ | Aseemanand, three others acquitted in 2007 Samjhauta blast case

Recalling the incident, Jawid said the blast occurred in the night, but they only got to know about it in the morning.

He reminisced about the time he spent with his brother and his family in the national capital. Jawid had two brothers and three sisters. His brother, Shabbir, aged 40 at the time of his death, had moved to Pakistan to stay with his relatives while he was a child. He would come to India to be with his parents in Gaya.

"But due to tensions between India and Pakistan, his visits dropped. However, after the death of my father, he visited India. The visit was also 17 years after his marriage," he said.

After spending time with his mother and siblings in India for a month, Shabbir, his family of five and five more relatives left for Pakistan by taking the Samhjauta Express when the blast occurred.

Jawid said he also did not get compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced by the Centre as the DNA samples between Shabbir and his family did not match.

"We also contested this in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, but the judgement went against us. We went to the railways tribunal, but even they rejected our claim stating that my mother, the immediate kin of the deceased, was also dead," he added.

A special court in Haryana acquitted Aseemanand and three others on Wednesday in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead.

The blast took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when the train was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last railway station on the Indian side.

Jawaid said he will discuss the judgement with Ashok Randhawa, who has been helping him and other victims of the Samjhauta blast case, to determine the next course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samjhauta Express blast Swami Aseemanand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp