Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Published: 21st March 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kalantara area of Kreeri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the militants opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

There were no reports of any casualties so far, the official added.

(More details awaited)

Encounter Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir

