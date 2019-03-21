Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kalantara area of Kreeri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the militants opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

There were no reports of any casualties so far, the official added.

(More details awaited)