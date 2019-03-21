Home Nation

Gadkari, Sujay Vikhe Patil in BJP's first list of candidates in Maharashtra

Among the members of political families who figure in the list are Pramod Mahajan's daughter, Poonam Mahajan, late Gopinath Munde's daughter Pritam Munde, and Eknath Khadse's daughter Raksha Khadse.

Published: 21st March 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sujay Patil, BJP

Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. A file photo of Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil being welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as he joins BJP in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Subhash Bhamre and Hansraj Ahir are among the key BJP candidates from Maharashtra as the party announced its first list for the Lok Sabha elections Thursday.

The list also included Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Gadkari would be taking on Congress's Nana Patole in Nagpur. Former BJP MP Patole, who represented the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency had last year joined Congress. Ahir, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home, would be contesting from Chandrapur, from where he has won four times, MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre will face Congress's Kunal Rohidas Patil in Dhule.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Among the members of political families who figure in the BJP's first list from Maharashtra are Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief and late Pramod Mahajan's daughter, Poonam Mahajan; late Gopinath Munde's daughter Pritam Munde, and state BJP leader Eknath Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse.

Mahajan will seek to retain her Mumbai North Central seat against Congress's Priya Dutt whom she had defeated last time.

Pritam Munde would be contesting from Beed and Raksha Khadse from Raver. State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve will contest from Jalna constituency. The party has denied ticket to two sitting MPs from Maharashtra in the first list.

Ahmednagar MP Dilip Gandhi has been replaced by Sujay Vikhe Patil who joined the BJP only a few days ago. Sujay will take on Sangram Jagtap of NCP. The BJP also dropped Latur MP Sunil Gaikwad, favouring Sudhakar Shrungare instead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Sujay Vikhe Patil Maharashtra BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp