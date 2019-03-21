INTERVIEW | BJP inept to rule this country: Hemant Soren

By Express News Service

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren claimed in an interview with Mukesh Ranjan that the ideology and the policies of JMM are in accordance with the requirements of adiwasi-moolwasi (tribal-aborigine) population of the region.

What do you think is the greatest challenge for you in this Lok Sabha polls?

The greatest challenge before all of us is the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP; the way they are trying to create narratives is really dangerous for the country. It seems the issue of development is dead. In the last five years, the government has been non-functional.

JMM being a regional party, how would you tackle these challenges?

Even though we are a regional party, we had posed a challenge for them in 2014, and we will remain a challenge for them in future also. The ideologies of this party have been woven in accordance with the requirements of the people of this region. Since we are stronger at the grassroots level than any party in the state, we can bring people’s voice before Parliament in a better way.

Everyone in the country cannot sell pakoras; you will have to create employment for the aborigines of the state after understanding their problems at the ground level.

How do you rate the BJP’s tenure?

This government cannot rule the state or the country; they are trying to change the character of this country. They see the entire nation with the eyes of a handful of people; India must be seen with the eyes of 1.25 million people living here. Moreover, if you look at the data, they have failed on every front.

Is the BJP trying to take advantage of the air strike in Pakistan?

BJP leaders are experts in playing with the sentiments of the people and if it’s an issue related to religion, they can make people do anything. Today, youths are deliberately kept unemployed, otherwise who will instigate riots? If the youth get educated and start understanding the happenings around them, who will fight their battle?

Confusion over Mahagathbandhan prevails among the people of Jharkhand. It’s yet to take final shape.

Opposition parties in Jharkhand have already reached a consensus in this regard and have decided to go into the elections together… We expect that the Mahagathbandhan will take final shape within soon.

Do you think the recent developments will help the BJP fetch votes in the Lok Sabha elections?

I do not think so; people cannot be misguided anymore and the BJP has completely been exposed in the last few years. People are going to give them a befitting reply and throw them out of power.