Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Railways to withdraw tickets containing photographs of PM Modi

Officials said the withdrawal of these tickets comes in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force.

Published: 21st March 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha elections inching closer, the Railways has decided to withdraw tickets carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials said the withdrawal of these tickets comes in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force.

The announcement comes a day after an All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The TMC delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and Chandan Mitra, claimed that Prime Minister Modi's photo was being published on railway tickets as part of a government scheme, which, the party said, was in violation of the MCC.

Seven phase elections in the country will begin on April 11 and culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railways Railway Ticket PM Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp