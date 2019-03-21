Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Railways to withdraw tickets containing photographs of PM Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha elections inching closer, the Railways has decided to withdraw tickets carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials said the withdrawal of these tickets comes in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force.

The announcement comes a day after an All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The TMC delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and Chandan Mitra, claimed that Prime Minister Modi's photo was being published on railway tickets as part of a government scheme, which, the party said, was in violation of the MCC.

Seven phase elections in the country will begin on April 11 and culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.