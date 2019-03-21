Minor taken hostage by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir' Bandipora, encounter on

By Online Desk

Three terrorists have taken a minor hostage during an encounter in Mir Mohalla area of Hajin locality of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Thursday.

The militants had held two civilians hostages including the minor. While the minor hostage is still held captive, the other has been rescued by forces, police said, adding, the rescue operation was conducted with the assistance of community members.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists started around 10 am on Thursday is still continuing.

Earlier in the morning, terrorists lobbed a grenade at the CRPF camp in Baramulla district's Sopore injuring two policemen.

In another case, an Army jawan was killed after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. The soldier has been identified as 24-year-old Yash Paul, officials said.