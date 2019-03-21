Home Nation

Nirav Modi will be extradited to India like Christian Michel: Javadekar

The Human Resource Development Minister said the government will ensure that the money looted from the country is returned to the nation.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's arrest in London, Union minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said he will be extradited to India like AgustaWestland case accused Christian Michel and all "thieves" will be put behind bars under the Narendra Modi-led government.

The Human Resource Development Minister said the government will ensure that the money looted from the country is returned to the nation.

"Michel was extradited, then Talwar and Saxena were brought in and Vijay Mallya is also going to be brought back soon. Nirav Modi has also been arrested. All thieves under the leadership of Narendra Modi will be put behind the bars and will have to return the looted money to the nation,"Javdekar said.

He said the arrest of Nirav Modi only "prove" that the country is in safe hands under the leadership of the prime minister.

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, was arrested in London and a court on Wednesday remanded him in custody till March 29, saying there are "substantial grounds" to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.

