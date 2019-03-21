No one knows who killed 68 people: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Samjhauta Express blast case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after a special court acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta Express blast case, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Thursday sarcastically said with a verdict that "no one knows" who killed 68 people, it must be a "proud day" for the criminal justice system.

Twelve years after a blast on the Samjhauta Express killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, a special court in Panchkula acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the case.

"All the four accused, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary have been acquitted by the court," NIA counsel Rajan Malhotra had said.

Reacting to the development, Sibal tweeted: "2007: Samjhauta Express Bomb Blast, 68 killed. NIA charged 8 accused.

"Verdict : No one knows who killed the 68 victims. Must be a proud day for our criminal justice system !" The blast on the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.