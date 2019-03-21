Home Nation

Trial in Samjhauta Express case carried out in transparent manner: India to Pakistan

The Indian High Commissioner was summoned by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to lodge a strong protest against the acquittal of all four accused, including Swami Aseemanand, in the case.

Published: 21st March 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Aseemanand. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad on Thursday clearly conveyed to Pakistan that the trial into the 2007 Samjhauta Express terror case was carried out in a "transparent" manner, official sources said here.

Sixty-eight people, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in the attack.

The sources said the Indian envoy highlighted that the due process of law was followed by the Indian courts and judicial system in a transparent manner.

ALSO READ: We didn't get justice, says Samjhauta express blast victim's family on Aseemanand's acquittal

He also called out the lack of cooperation from Pakistan, including in serving court summons to Pakistani witnesses in the case, the sources said, adding the summons were returned by Pakistan foreign office.

A special court in Panchkula in Haryana acquitted Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta Express case.

The verdict came after NIA special judge Jagdeep Singh dismissed the plea filed by a Pakistani woman for examining eyewitnesses from her country, saying it was "devoid of any merit".

The Indian envoy also asked for an expeditious trial in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case in which detailed evidence has been given to Pakistan, they said.

He expressed disappointment that progress in these trials is held up and the perpetrators and prime accused continue to roam freely in Pakistan, the sources said.

The envoy shared India's concerns at the lack of progress in investigations in the Pathankot terror attack even when a visit by a Pakistani team to India was arranged and detailed evidence in the case were shared, the sources said.

They said it was also pointed out that Pakistan is yet to take credible and irreversible steps against JeM and other terror entities as well as individuals, despite a detailed dossier being shared with Islamabad after the Pulwama attack.

TAGS
Samjhauta Express Samjhauta Express blast Swami Aseemanand

