Home Nation

No point in Nirav Modi's arrest till taxpayers money returned: AAP

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested in London where a court on Wednesday remanded the fugitive diamantaire in custody till March 29.

Published: 21st March 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday there was no point in arresting fugitives like Nirav Modi until taxpayers' money looted by them is returned to the country.

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested in London where a court on Wednesday remanded the fugitive diamantaire in custody till March 29, saying there were substantial grounds to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.

Reacting to the development, Singh said fugitive Vijay Mallya was also arrested recently, but the matter died down.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said till the taxpayers' money looted by fugitives like Nirav Modi was returned to the country, there was no point in such arrests.

"The fugitive economic bill has been passed by the Parliament, so the property owned by these people in the country should be auctioned by the government to return people's money -- that is our demand.

The government should be worried about how the loot by these people should be returned to the country," the AAP leader said.

Nirav Modi's arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Nirav Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp