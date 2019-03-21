Rescue operation on to save toddler who fell in a borewell in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A one and a half-year-old boy who fell in a borewell at Balsamand village in Hisar, has still a ray of hope as a massive rescue operation is underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and district administration to rescue the child to safety.

Sources said that Nadeem Khan, a toddler accompanied by his mother and four other siblings had gone to the neighbouring panchayat land to collect fruits when he slipped into the borehole at about 5 pm yesterday but he is safe.

As the authorities have given oxygen supply inside the borehole. Also, a night-vision camera has also been dropped in the borehole to keep a constant watch on the child who took a sound sleep. The boy's parents are construction workers and the family lives in an agricultural field.

The rescue team today tried to pull the child with the help of a net. As the child was trapped in the net, he got stuck after coming by five feet and then the rescue team had to abort this plan.

Now another tunnel is being dug for the last twenty hours and is twenty feet away from the borewell in which the child fell and about fifty feet of it has been dug. As two teams of the NDRF of thirty personnel were called by the district authorities on Wednesday night for the operation. The rescue team plan to dig about 70 feet well and would reach the point where the child is trapped by digging a tunnel.

An official said they are hopeful that the rescue operation would be completed soon. "We have planned a strategy to reach the child and hope to pull him out soon,’’ he said.

A farmer had dug the borehole about two weeks ago to install a tubewell. A medical team is also present at the site.