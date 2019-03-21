Home Nation

Sitting INLD MLA in Haryana joins BJP

Gangwa, who had been a Rajya Sabha MP, is currently the MLA from Nalwa constituency in Hisar district.

Published: 21st March 2019

NEW DELHI: Sitting Indian National Lok Dal MLA in Haryana Ranbir Gangwa joined the BJP on Thursday, in the presence of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Welcoming him into the party, Khattar said he is a grounded political leader who is connected to the people and has a good reputation among them. The polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12. At present, the BJP has eight sitting MPs in the state.

