Sitting INLD MLA in Haryana joins BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sitting Indian National Lok Dal MLA in Haryana Ranbir Gangwa joined the BJP on Thursday, in the presence of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Gangwa, who had been a Rajya Sabha MP, is currently the MLA from Nalwa constituency in Hisar district.

Welcoming him into the party, Khattar said he is a grounded political leader who is connected to the people and has a good reputation among them. The polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12. At present, the BJP has eight sitting MPs in the state.