Soldier killed as Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

Published: 21st March 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An Army soldier was killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire by heavily shelling forward areas and posts with mortar bombs along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday, officials said.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector this morning, they said. One soldier was was killed in Pakistani firing, they added.

On Monday night, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to shelling with mortar bombs and firing of small arms along the LoC in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors, a defence spokesman had said.

An Army soldier was killed and four others were injured Monday when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district.

"Rifleman Karamjeet Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries," the spokesman had said.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

