Home Nation

Kashmir on the boil: 2 cops hurt in grenade attack in Baramulla, jawan killed at LoC, encounter in Bandipora

Elsewhere in Bandipora district, an encounter is on between security forces and terrorists since Thursday morning.

Published: 21st March 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian paramilitary soldiers take shelter near closed shops as it rains during a strike in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. | AP

By Online Desk

The state of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed violence on the wee hours of Holi as two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore township of Baramulla district, while a soldier was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) due to Pakistani firing on Thursday.

The grenades were lobbed by militants at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said two policemen, including the station house officer of Dangiwacha police station, sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

The injured have been hospitalised. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

There was another ceasefire violation from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on the same day.

One Army jawan was killed as Pakistani forces heavily shelled forward areas and posts with mortar bombs in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

An Army soldier was killed and four others were injured Monday when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the India-Pakistan border. They have continued violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

On the other hand, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Mirmohalla area in Hajjin locality of Bandipora district on Thursday morning.

The contingent of security forces comprised units of Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF's 45 Battalion and SOG.

The encounter which started around 10 am, is still continuing. Civilians have been evacuated from the spot.

There were no reports of any casualties so far, the official added.

Security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore in Baramulla district.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Militants Jammu and Kashmir Sopore baramulla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp