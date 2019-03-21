Kashmir on the boil: 2 cops hurt in grenade attack in Baramulla, jawan killed at LoC, encounter in Bandipora

By Online Desk

The state of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed violence on the wee hours of Holi as two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore township of Baramulla district, while a soldier was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) due to Pakistani firing on Thursday.

The grenades were lobbed by militants at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said two policemen, including the station house officer of Dangiwacha police station, sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

The injured have been hospitalised. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

J&K: Army rifleman 24 year old Yash Paul lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector earlier today pic.twitter.com/7kY8FBrhCU — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019

There was another ceasefire violation from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on the same day.

One Army jawan was killed as Pakistani forces heavily shelled forward areas and posts with mortar bombs in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

An Army soldier was killed and four others were injured Monday when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the India-Pakistan border. They have continued violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

On the other hand, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Mirmohalla area in Hajjin locality of Bandipora district on Thursday morning.

The contingent of security forces comprised units of Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF's 45 Battalion and SOG.

The encounter which started around 10 am, is still continuing. Civilians have been evacuated from the spot.

There were no reports of any casualties so far, the official added.

Security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore in Baramulla district.

(With Inputs from Agencies)