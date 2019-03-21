WATCH | This is what Rahul Gandhi had to say when asked about his favourite football club

By Online Desk

Speaking at the Dialogue For Democracy in Imphal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi revealed that he is a huge fan of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. When the Congress leader was asked if he is a Barcelona or Real Madrid fan, Gandhi responded cheekily saying he supports Juventus. He later clarified that between Barcelona and Real Madrid he supported the side from the Spanish capital.

“I am a Juventus fan but between Real Madrid and Barcelona, I am a Real Madrid fan,” Gandhi said.

Like many other Ronaldo fans, he also said that he supported Real Madrid until the Portuguese forward was playing for the team. “Until Ronaldo was there, I was a Real Madrid fan,” he added.

The Madeira-born player joined the Serie A champions Juventus last year after helping Real Madrid win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles The 33-year-old moved to Turin after spending nine seasons with the Los Blancos.

During his stay at Madrid, Ronaldo also became Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals from 438 appearances.

As of now, Ronaldo is Juventus’ top-scorer this season with 19 goals and the second overall in Serie A.

