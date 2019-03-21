Home Nation

We will not be sold, we won't indulge in horse-trading: Kamal Haasan

The party released its first list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, the list does not include Haasan's name.

Published: 21st March 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has said the leaders of his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), will not indulge in horse-trading in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The needle in the balance will be Makkal Needhi Maiam. We will not be sold, we won't indulge in horse-trading. So, it will be a difficult negotiation for them. It will be an actual negotiation, not done with money," Haasan told ANI here on Wednesday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The party released its first list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, the list does not include Haasan's name.

"The theme is a better Tamil Nadu. Though people will say that this is about choosing the Prime Minister, I have chosen Tamil Nadu and that will happen via Delhi because I think whoever becomes the Prime Minister, my prime concern is Tamil Nadu and it will always be so," he said.

Haasan said he does not compare Congress and BJP as they "both have their equal share of mistakes that they have done."

When asked about reports of various political parties promising the release of those involved in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Haasan said, "There is a place for law and there is a place for compassion. I think the law has done its part and now it's time for us to show compassion if we have any at all." Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 18, and counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp