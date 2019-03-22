Home Nation

Advocates of monarchy in politics exposed: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath hit out at the Congress for "doubting" the bravery of security forces.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Congress for doubting the bravery of security forces, saying those who advocate "monarchy in our democratic set-up" have been "exposed" by one of the family loyalists.

"Congress' royal dynast family which advocates monarchy in our democratic set-up has been exposed by one of the family loyalists who happen to be Congress President's conscious keeper," he said in a series of tweets attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi's chief advisor Sam Pitroda.

"The family enterprise had doubts about the bravery and valour of our armed forces when they were in power, but today New India stand with its soldiers to defeat forces of terror," he said.

Yogi was referring to Pitroda's remarks, after the February 14 terrorist bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on a CRPF convoy in which 40 troopers were killed, that such incidents "happen all the time" and that the previous UPA government could also have sent planes across the border after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, but "that is not the right approach" to deal with the world.

His remarks came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of insulting the defence forces and of being the "natural habitat of terror apologists and questioners" of the country's armed forces.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said in a tweet: "Loyal courtier of Congress' royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew -- Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India -- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Sam Pitroda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp