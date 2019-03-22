Home Nation

Bihari wins prestigious agriculture award for developing high-yield cauliflower seed

A 35-year-old cultivator of cauliflower has won the prestigious National Grassroots Innovation Award.

Published: 22nd March 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

National Grassroots Innovation Award

The National Grassroots Innovation Award being conferred upon Sanjiv Kumar by President Ram Nath Kovind in Gujarat on 15 March 2019. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 35-year-old cultivator of cauliflower has won the prestigious National Grassroots Innovation Award. He is the first person from Bihar to win the award.

Sanjiv Kumar, who matriculated from a government school in Chakwara, has developed a special variety of high-yield cauliflower seed named as the Sanjiv-Selection (SS) after years of in-field experiments at his village.

The National Grassroots Innovation Award was conferred upon him by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in Gujarat on March 15 for his extraordinary works in the fields of cultivating seeds for cauliflower, without any kind of formal education in the concerned field.

Kumar has been motivating the farmers of Chakwara village in Vaishali district since 2005. He set up the Andata Kissan Club in a room of his thatched house that year.

He took the villagers to fields and motivated them to start seed cultivations in order to improve their economic condition. 

“Initially, many of my villagers did not take me seriously, but when some them succeeded in cultivating cauliflower seed and got good prices from traders, all other villagers joined me in it,” Kumar said.

Kumar added that between 2005 and 2018, around 100 farmers have produced cauliflower seed in bulk quantity and supplied to other states such as Punjab, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states including the J&K.

“Now, Chakwara with a population of 1,000 farmers has everything of comfort available in the houses of each farmers just because of earning made through seed cultivations,” Kumar said.

Impressed by the success stories of Kumar and his villagers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a visit to this village and met all farmers including Sanjiv Kumar in 2010. Kumar had served the CM a special dish made of cauliflower, called-Fulgobhi ka Halwa (porridge of Cauliflower) and he had tasted it with officials. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Grassroots Innovation cauliflower seed Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp