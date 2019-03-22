Home Nation

BJP denies tickets to three Assam MPs

The BJP’s first list, published on Thursday, had the names of candidates of eight of the 10 seats which the party is contesting. 

Published: 22nd March 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajen Gohain

Four-time Nagaon MP Rajen Gohain, who is also the Minister of State for Railways, had already said he would not contest the polls as an alleged rape case is pending against him in a court. (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP is not fielding at least three sitting Assam MPs in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The three MPs to have fallen out of the BJP’s favour are Bijoya Chakraborty (Guwahati), Kamakhya Prasad Tassa (Jorhat) and Ramen Deka (Mangaldoi). The BJP’s first list, published on Thursday, had the names of candidates of eight of the 10 seats which the party is contesting. 

According to the list, Queen Ojha is contesting from Guwahati, Kripanath Malla (Karimganj), Rajdeep Roy (Silchar), Harensingh Bey (Diphu), Dilip Saikia (Mangaldoi), Tapan Gogoi (Jorhat), Rameswar Teli (Dibrugarh) and Pradan Baruah (Lakhimpur). Teli and Baruah are sitting MPs.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The BJP is yet to declare the names of its candidates for Tezpur and Nagaon seats, both held by the party. Tezpur MP, Ram Prasad Sarmah, resigned from the party recently protesting the alleged non-inclusion of his name in the list of probable candidates. Later, the BJP denied it.

Four-time Nagaon MP Rajen Gohain, who is also the Minister of State for Railways, had already said he would not contest the polls as an alleged rape case is pending against him in a court. His wife, Rita, has expressed the willingness to be in the poll fray as the BJP candidate.

The BJP has forged a pre-poll alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Assam has 14 Parliamentary seats and as per their seat-sharing understanding, BJP is contesting in 10 seats, AGP in three and BPF in one.

Meanwhile, the BJP also announced the names of its candidates for four other states of the Northeast such as Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Manipur, the party fielded KK Ranjan Singh (Inner Manipur) and HS Benjamin Mate (Outer Manipur). In Tripura, the BJP candidates are Rebati Tripura (Tripura West) and Pratima Bhaumik (Tripura East). Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is contesting from Arunachal West while the BJP’s state unit president Tapir Gao is contesting from Arunachal East. The BJP fielded Nirupam Chakma in Mizoram’s lone Parliamentary seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Queen Ojha Lok Sabha elections Guwahati Rajen Gohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp