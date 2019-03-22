Home Nation

BJP leader denied ticket, supporters lock up Odisha party headquarters

Angry supporters of Amiya Dash locked up the entrance gate of the state BJP headquarters after he failed to secure ticket for an assembly constituency here.

Published: 22nd March 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Resentment over selection of BJP candidates led to protests in various parts of Odisha and in one such case, the dissidents locked up the state party headquarters here Friday.

Angry supporters of Amiya Dash locked up the entrance gate of the state BJP headquarters after he failed to secure ticket for an assembly constituency here.

Dash's supporters also staged a dharna in front of the party office after his name was not mentioned in the list of candidates announced for 99 assembly constituencies by the BJP central leadership on Thursday night.

ALSO READ | BJP announces candidates for 99 Assembly seats in Odisha

The BJP nominated Babu Singh, who joined the saffron party recently after resigning from the BJD, for Ekamra-Bhubaneswar seat and not Dash who had contested that constituency during the 2014 election.

The protestors shouted slogans and demanded a party ticket for their leader.

However, they relented and opened the gate after the intervention of senior leaders including BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty.

BJP activists also ransacked the party office at Laxmipur in Koraput district opposing candidature of Kumud Saunta, who joined the party after resigning from the BJD.

Voice of resentment was also heard from Badachana in Jajpur district and Basudevpur in Bhadrak district as the party workers oppose the candidates named by the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Odisha Odisha BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp