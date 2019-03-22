BJP likely to field wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in Lok Sabha polls from Haryana

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to field wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in the Lok Sabha election from a constituency in Haryana, party sources said Friday.

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, is likely to be fielded from either Sonepat or Rohtak, the sources said. His name was recommended by the BJP's state unit to the party's central election committee which met here, they said.

In Friday's meeting attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, the party discussed names of its nominees in several states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa.

The BJP had on Thursday released its first list of 184 candidates for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha.