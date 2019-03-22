Home Nation

BJP website finally up, two weeks after hacking

The website of the ruling party went into the "maintenance" mode on March 5 after being hacked.

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP flags are shown in the background.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: More than two weeks after being hacked, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) website on Friday came out of its "maintenance" mode with just one static page.

"After weeks of « maintenance » the @BJP4India website is back... Well, it's not really the website, it's just 1 static page," French security researcher, who goes by the name of Elliot Alderson, tweeted.

"That confirms what I said: following the hack, they lost everything and they did not have any backups," he added.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on March 12 admitted that the BJP website was hacked for a few minutes but did not say if any data was lost.

