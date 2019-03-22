Home Nation

BSP releases first list of 11 candidates, ex-JD(S) leader Danish Ali among them

Mayawati's BSP is contesting 38 of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh under the seat-sharing arrangement with Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali quit the party and joined the BSP in Uttar Pradesh.

JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali quit the party and joined the BSP in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BSP Friday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding JD(S) turncoat Kunwar Danish Ali from Amroha.

Ali, who was general secretary of the Janata Dal-Secular, quit the party and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party only last week.

The BSP also declared Haji Fazulrahman its nominee from Saharanpur, Malook Nagar from Bijnore and Girish Chandra from Nagina, a party release said here.

Hazi Mohammad Yakoob has been fielded from Meerut, Satbeer Nagar from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Yogesh Verma from Bulandshahr, Ajit Baliyan from Aligarh, Manoj Kumar Soni from Agra, Rajveer Singh from Fatehpur Sikri and Ruchi Veera from Aonla.

