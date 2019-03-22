Home Nation

Indian Statistical Institute submits report on paper trail count to Elections Commission

Refusing to divulge much, sources in the poll panel claimed the ISI was of the view that "five per cent" match would be sufficient to enhance voters' faith in the EVMs.

Published: 22nd March 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

VVPAT

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) on Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission on the number of paper trail machine slips that should be matched with EVM results to enhance voters' confidence.

In view of the varying demands for an enhanced percentage of VVPAT slip count during elections in the country, the Commission had engaged the Indian Statistical Institute to analyse and scientifically examine the issue of VVPAT Slip verification with an electronic count of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Refusing to divulge much, sources in the poll panel claimed the ISI was of the view that "five per cent" match would be sufficient to enhance voters' faith in the EVMs.

But senior functionaries dealing with the issue refused to confirm the figure indicating that the matter would come up in the Supreme Court on March 25 where the EC would place its views.

The apex court is hearing petitions on use of VVPATs.

An EC statement said on Friday that the ISI was tasked with the job to arrive at mathematically sound, statistically robust and practically cogent solutions to the issue of a number/percentage of VVPAT slip counts to be done during the elections.

"The report submitted by the expert committee shall now be examined by the Commission and necessary action initiated," the statement said.

There have been demands by parties to increase the number of polling stations where VVPAT slips are matched with EVM results. As of now, voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines are used in all polling stations but results of EVMs and VVPATs are matched in one polling station per constituency.

VVPAT or paper trail machine is a device which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip appears on a small window for seven seconds and then drops in a box. The voter cannot take it home.

There have been demands to increase the number of polling stations where EVM and VVPAT results are matched to dispel fears about electronic voting machines being 'hacked' to favour a particular political party.

Parties have demanded that 10 to 30 per cent paper trail slips per constituency be counted to ensure there is no rigging and to assure voters that the electronic voting machines are working fine.

The EC has been brainstorming over increasing the percentage of VVPAT slips since 2016. The then CEC Nasim Zaidi had pushed for an early decision but little progress was made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court EVM VVPAT Indian Statistical Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp