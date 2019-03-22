Home Nation

LK Advani travelled during polls, Amit Shah ensured his victory: Prakash Javadekar

Published: 22nd March 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said BJP President Amit Shah was the man behind veteran L.K. Advani's success in all the elections he contested from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

READ| Amit Shah replaces BJP patriarch Advani as candidate in Gandhinagar

Javadekar's statement came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Shah as the candidate from Gandhinagar. Advani had been holding the seat since 1998. Speaking to IANS, Javadekar said: "Amit Shah was the man behind Advani's success in every election. He was the in-charge of the seat.

"Advani used to travel throughout the election campaign but it was Shah who ensured his landslide victory every time," Javadekar said, adding that Shah was the strategist.

TAGS
Amit Shah LK Advani Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Gandhinagar

