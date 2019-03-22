LK Advani travelled during polls, Amit Shah ensured his victory: Prakash Javadekar

By IANS

JAIPUR: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said BJP President Amit Shah was the man behind veteran L.K. Advani's success in all the elections he contested from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

Javadekar's statement came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Shah as the candidate from Gandhinagar. Advani had been holding the seat since 1998. Speaking to IANS, Javadekar said: "Amit Shah was the man behind Advani's success in every election. He was the in-charge of the seat.

"Advani used to travel throughout the election campaign but it was Shah who ensured his landslide victory every time," Javadekar said, adding that Shah was the strategist.