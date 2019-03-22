Home Nation

Pravin Togadia's party to contest on 100 Lok Sabha seats; may choose to contest from Varanasi

In the first list released on Friday, HND announced candidates for 41 Lok Sabha seats spread over Uttar Pradesh (19), Gujarat (9), Assam (7), Odisha (5) and Haryana (1).

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia. ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Friday said his newly launched political party will contest on around 100 Lok Sabha seats across the country, including 15 seats in Gujarat.

Togadia, who recently floated the Hindusthan Nirman Dal (HND), released a list of 41 candidates. He also said that he may contest the upcoming elections from either Varanasi, Ayodhya or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking re-election from the constituency. Togadia said here the key focus of the HND will be the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, better prices for farm produce and creation of jobs by focusing on agriculture and small industries.

"We intend to field around 100 candidates in 12 states. The names for the remaining seats will be announced in phases. "For Gujarat, we announced candidates for nine seats today. We may contest on 15 seats in the state," Togadia told reporters here.

"Many party workers have urged me to contest the polls from either Ayodhya, Varanasi or Mathura. I will hold a meeting with local party workers of UP in coming days. If everyone agrees, I will contest the Lok Sabha polls from any of these seats," he said.

The right-wing leader attacked Modi, alleging his policies have "ruined the economy" and led to unemployment.

"I want to tell the people that only HND can build Ram Temple (in Ayodhya), create new jobs and give better prices for farm produce. "Unlike the BJP, we will fulfil our promises if voted to power," Togadia added.

