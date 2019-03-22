Rahul to kick-start campaign in Bihar's Purnia

By Express News Service

PATNA: Today, the official announcement about seat-sharing in the Bihar Grand alliance is expected. And tomorrow, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to kick-start his election campaign in the state by addressing an election rally at Purnia.

The party is anticipating a massive turnout and is said to be setting up the stage at Rangbhoomi Maidan. Confirming this to the media, Indu Sinha, district president of the Purnia unit, said Rahul will address a rally in Seemanchal. In Bihar’s Seemanchal area, Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria are the four important Lok Sabha constituencies.

Around 69 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in Seemanchal’s four districts in two phases—on April 18 and 23. The Kishanganj seat, situated along the Indo-Bangladesh border, has around 70 per cent voters belonging to the minority community, while Araria has 45 per cent, Katihar 30 per cent and Purnia 23 per cent.

“With the JD(U) from the NDA coming into contest with the Congress and other UPA allies, all the four districts would be prestigious,” said Rameshwar Singh, former deputy collector of Purnia. He said that Rahul has to gain the trust of other communities too to win here.