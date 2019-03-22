Seven Assam candidates file nominations

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Sitting Parliamentarians Rameswar Teli of the BJP and Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, besides five others filed their nominations in various constituencies on Friday for the upcoming three-phase Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

Teli, accompanied by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, submitted his papers for the Dibrugarh seat, while Gogoi filed his application to contest the Kaliabor constituency.

Both will contest to retain their respective seats for the second consecutive terms. A spokesperson of the CEO's office said a total of seven candidates have submitted their nominations across the state Friday.

For Kaliabor seat, Bhaskar Sarmah filed his nomination as an Independent candidate, while Sushanta Borgohain of the Congress and Kanak Gogoi of the CPI submitted their papers for the Jorhat constituency.

Hem Kanta Miri of the SUCI (Communist) and Independent candidate Ziabur Rahman Khan filed their nominations for Lakhimpur and Tezpur constituencies respectively.

The three-phase voting in Assam will take place on April 11, 18 and 23, while counting of votes will be on May 23 after completion of the entire seven-phase voting across the country.