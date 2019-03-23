Home Nation

Advani has been forced to retire: Sena mouthpiece on Amit Shah being given Gandhinagar

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena said Shah replacing Advani in Gandhinagar politically translated to the 'Bhishmacharya' of Indian politics being "forced" to retire.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of LK Advani (L), Amit Shah (C) and PM Narendra Modi (R). | PTI

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Saturday termed L K Advani as the "tallest leader" of the BJP irrespective of his poll presence, two days after Amit Shah was nominated from Gandhinagar, a seat represented by the BJP patriarch.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena said Shah replacing Advani in Gandhinagar politically translated to the 'Bhishmacharya' of Indian politics being "forced" to retire.

Advani, 91, had served as Union home minister and deputy prime minister.  He won the Gandhinagar seat six times.

"Lal Krishna Advani is known as the 'Bhishmacharya' of Indian politics, but his name does not feature in the list of BJP's candidates for Lok Sabha polls, which is not surprising," the edit said, adding, the Sena said the development underlined that the BJP's Advani era has come to an end.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Advani has been elected from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency six times. Now, Amit Shah will be contesting from that seat. This simply means Advani has been forced to retire," the editorial said.

Marking a generational shift in the BJP, the party recently announced candidature of Shah, who will be contesting his debut parliamentary election, from Gandhinagar.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to a massive victory in 2014 and Shah was made the party president, Advani was made a member of Margdarshak Mandal (a group of mentors). The Sena said, "Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP, who along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee steered the rath of the party ahead.

"But today, Modi and Shah have taken the place of them (Vajpayee and Advani). An environment has already been created in the party to ensure that seniors do not get any responsibility this time," it stated.

The Sena further said Advani has played a "long innings" in politics and would remain the "tallest leader" of the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah LK Advani Gandhinagar Saamana Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections LS Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok sabha elections 2019 LS Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp