Ashok Chavan to quit as Maharashtra Congress chief? Audio clip goes viral

Speaking to a news channel, the state Congress chief said it was a private conversation and he did not want to make it public.

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan (File | PTI)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and state Congress chief Ashok Chavan has hinted that he may quit his post after a controversy broke out over the party candidate for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat. 

In a leaked audio clip, Chavan expressed his displeasure over the party decision to field Vishal Muttemwar for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat and also said that no one is listening to him.

The Congress on Friday postponed the announcement of its Chandrapur nominee following the row over the name of Vishal, son of ex-Nagpur MP Vilas Muttemwar, for the seat. 

"I tried to explain too. I am also planning to resign," he is heard saying in the audio tape.

Speaking to a news channel, the state Congress chief said it was a private conversation and he did not want to make it public. "It is an internal matter. The person talking to me is a party worker and it is my responsibility to keep his morale high," he said.

"I have informed the high command about the differences over the Chandrapur seat," he further said.

The Congress on Friday released a list of 35 candidates including five from Maharashtra. However, the party has not yet declared its candidate for Nanded Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Chavan.

