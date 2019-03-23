Home Nation

BJP releases second list with 36 candidates, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP flags are shown in the background.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its second list of 36 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra and Odisha ahead of the general elections.

The party has fielded Girish Bapat from Pune (Maharashtra), its national spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri (Odisha), Dilip Kumar Kilaru from Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Bharati Pawar from Dindori (Maharashtra) and Sanbor Shullai from Shillong (Meghalaya).

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Central Election Committee of the BJP here. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj among others.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Speaking to ANI after the CEC meeting here, Union Minister JP Nadda said, "We have come out with a list of 36 new candidates which includes Odisha BJP President Basant Panda, senior leader Suresh Pujari and our spokesperson Sambit Patra. We would like to clear the first and second phase candidates as soon as possible and we're working on it."

The first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11, and results will be announced on May 23.

ALSO READ | BJP names 14 sitting MPs in Karnataka; 2 Congress turncoats in list

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 BJP Second List

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp