Chhattisgarh: Cash, liquor worth Rs 47 lakh seized in last 12 days

Elections for all the 11 seats in the state will be beld in three phases on April 11, April 18 and April 23.

RAIPUR: Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items collectively worth over Rs 47 lakh have been seized in Chhattisgarh since March 10 when the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into force, an official said Saturday.

"To ensure strict compliance with the model code of conduct, vigilance squads have been keeping a close watch on illegal consignment of liquor, cash and other items," said an election official.

The unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth Rs 47,78,622 have been seized from separate places during March 10 - March 21 period, he said, adding that these items were allegedly meant to influence voters.

"Recovered items include cash worth Rs 24,30,200 and 1,853 litres of liquor worth around Rs 3,83,372. Besides, laptops, vehicles, pressure cookers and other items worth Rs 19, 65,000 were also seized," he said, adding that cases have been registered.

Flying and vigilance squads are also keeping an eye to prevent illegal transportation of drugs and jewelleries, he added.

