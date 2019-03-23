Gurugram family attacked with sticks for playing cricket on Holi

By Online Desk

GURUGRAM: The members of a family of a minority community were thrashed with sticks and swords by goons after being threatened not to play cricket on Holi in Bhondsi area.

A video of the incident, which is now viral on social media, purportedly shows a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks, even as women plead for them to stop.

"A case has been registered at Bhondsi police station stating that when children of a local were playing cricket, a few men came there, threatened them not to play cricket there and attacked them with sticks and swords," said Shamsher Singh, SP Crime.

Haryana: #Visuals from the residence in Gurugram that was vandalised & where the family members were beaten up on March 21. Police registered a case; police said, "children of a local were playing cricket, a few men threatened them asking not to play cricket there &attacked them" pic.twitter.com/TvklDkNa9i — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

Singh also assured that the accused will be identified and arrested soon.