Home Nation

Maya skips contesting Lok Sabha polls, wants to focus on winning maximum seats

Mayawati on Wednesday opted out of contesting the Lok Sabha polls, saying she would rather focus her energies on winning maximum seats for her party instead.

Published: 23rd March 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai, Fayaz Wani, Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

LUCKNOW, SRINAGAR, PATNA: On a day when BSP chief Mayawati showed how serious she was about her prime ministerial ambitions, alliance making gathered tempo in the opposition camp in J&K and Bihar, and the BJP sought to introduce new faces in its list.

Mayawati on Wednesday opted out of contesting the Lok Sabha polls, saying she would rather focus her energies on winning maximum seats for her party instead. For her to be a serious candidate to rule the country, the BSP has to get a big chunk of Lok Sabha seats. It is contesting in 38 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with alliance partners SP and RLD taking 37 and 3, respectively. 

For the alliance to do well, all three parties need to work harmoniously for vote transfer so as to maximise their chance of victory. That apparently is Mayawati’s aim instead of getting bogged down in one seat if she were to enter the poll fray. 

In J&K, the National Conference and the Congress stitched up a surprise alliance agreeing to share three seats while entering into friendly contests in three other seats. While the Congress will contest from Jammu and Udhampur, the NC will fight from Srinagar. As for Baramulla, Anantnag and Ladakh, there will be friendly contests, NC chief Farooq Abdullah said. 

The J&K gathbandhan was clearly aimed at defeating the BJP outside the Valley, where it has sizeable presence. Gathbandhan making was the toughest in Bihar, but it is almost done and will be unveiled after Holi, the RJD said.  The formula, according to sources is: RJD 20; Congress 9; Kushwaha’s RLSP 4; HAM  2, Sharad Yadav’s LJD 2;  CPI-ML (L) 2; and Vikasheel Insaan Party 1. 

The biggest spring cleaning happened in the BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit with the party dropping all 10 sitting MPs, apparently because of the landslide defeat its suffered in the Assembly elections in December last.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati BSP BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 LS Polls 2019 LS Elections 2019 General Elections India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp