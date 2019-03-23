Home Nation

Northern Army commander calls for need to be prepared for meeting security challenges

The Army commander appreciated the preparedness and high morale of soldiers in the hinterland.

Published: 23rd March 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.

By PTI

JAMMU: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Friday visited forward areas along the LoC and hinterland in Jammu region and called for the need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenges.

Singh, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, visited forward posts in Rajouri and Reasi sectors to interact with soldiers and review the operational preparedness, officials said.

He reinforced the need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenges along the Line of Control and hinterland.

He also exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements. The Army commander appreciated the preparedness and high morale of soldiers in the hinterland.

During the visit, he was briefed about the current operational situation on the LoC, ceasefire violations, actions being taken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid and use of new generation technology for enhancing operational capability, officials said.

The Army commander was also updated on the measures being undertaken to ensure secure environment in the region for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He complimented the synergy between the Army,  the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Armed Police Forces and the civil administration in maintaining peace and stability in the hinterland.

He also applauded various initiatives being undertaken in the region under Sadbhavana for the upliftment of the local population.

The Army commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise casualties due to increased ceasefire violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Northern Army Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh LoC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp