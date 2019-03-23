Seat-sharing deal: Bihar Opposition drops Left, Kanhaiya Kumar out of frame

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Opposition mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar finally announced its seat-sharing formula on Friday, with the Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) pocketing half of the total 40 seats and giving the Congress nine, but leaving the entire Left bloc out in the cold.

The arrangement meant that the CPI, the CPI (Marxist) and the CPI-ML (Liberation) could be forced to go together, thus splitting the anti-BJP votes. It also meant that former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar, who was pitched by the CPI for Begusarai against Union Minister Giriraj Singh, will not be part of the mahagathbandhan.

CPI national general secretary Sudhakar Reddy expressed shock, saying “it will weaken the anti-BJP bloc for they do not know the strength of the combined Left.” State CPI secretary Satyanarain Singh said, “We have called a meeting of the Left parties on Saturday,” even as Kunal, state secretary of the CPI-ML (L) said, “The party decision will be conveyed after discussion.” The CPI-ML (L) had earlier indicated it would contest six seats.

The RJD said it would sacrifice a seat from its quota to CPI-ML (Liberation) but did not specify whether it would be Ara, from where the Left party has already announced the name of Raju Yadav, or Begusarai - the seat Kanhaiya Kumar wanted.

LJD leader Sharad Yadav will contest on RJD symbol from Madhepura or any constituency of his choice. And the LJD will merge with the RJD after the elections.

There was some drama at the event as supporters of former police commissioner Nikhil Kumar shouted slogans demanding allocation of Aurangabad to the Congress, which has been given to the HAM.

Face of JNU protests

Kanhaiya Kumar became an overnight sensation in 2016 after his arrest in a sedition case. His fiery speeches had set the tone for the fightback and made him a Left icon. But he seemed to have issues with RJD’s Tejashvi Yadav.