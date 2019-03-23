Home Nation

Shivpal accuses SP leaders of selling party tickets for crores

Shivpal alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) had compromised with its principles and was now selling party tickets for a huge sum of money to 'big people'.

Published: 23rd March 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 10:48 PM

Shivpal Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav (left) and Shivpal Yadav

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Levelling serious charges against Samajwadi Party leadership, rebel SP leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav has accused it of selling party ticket for crores for upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Shivpal, who had floated his own outfit – Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party –Lohia (PSP-L) in October last year, alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) had compromised with its principles and was now selling party tickets for a huge sum of money to "big people".

The PSP-L chief took a jibe at his parent party on the day of the birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on whose ideology the party was established. "Whom are they compromising with today? With those who are unaware of the tenets of Samajwad... The ones who are pocketing Rs 10 crore, Rs 15 crore, Rs 20 crore, Rs. 25 crore - from the big people who can afford it in return of tickets," he said.

The former UP cabinet minister alleged that those who truly follow the principle of "samajwad" were being alienated gradually as it was difficult for them to shell out such huge amounts to get ticket and contest election.

"Those who are Samajwadi cannot have such huge amount of money, so how can they contest elections and become public representatives? The Samajwadis are gradually being alienated from the party," said Mr Yadav.

Speaking about his proposed alliance with the Congress, the PSP-L chief said his party’s attempts to forge a pact with the Congress party were blocked by Congress leaders. "People wanted an alliance between PSPL and the Congress to counter BJP. But some people within the Congress misled its top leadership and hence the alliance failed to take shape,” said Yadav.

However, PSP-L has formed a political front called Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) with the Apna Dal of Krishna Patel faction and Dr Ayoob’s Peace Party recently. He also announced his candidature from Firozabad Lok Sabha seat against his nephew Akshay Yadav. Shivpal, who has decided to field candidates on all 80 Lok Sabha seats barring Mainpuri, from where his elder brother SP patriarch Mulayam Singh would be contesting. Shivpal himself has decided to challenge his own nephew Akshay Yadav on the family turf of Firozabad.

