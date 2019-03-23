Home Nation

Surat women perform 'yagna', seeks divine grace for Narendra Modi to become PM again

More than 500 women congregated at Siddha Kutir in Kapodara locality of the city on the first day of the "108 Shani Mahayagna" on the banks of the Tapi river, organisers said.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: A group of women in Gujarat's Surat Saturday performed a 'yagna' ritual to please Lord Shani to ensure that the son of the soil and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a second term with huge majority in Lok Sabha elections.

More than 500 women congregated at Siddha Kutir in Kapodara locality of the city on the first day of the "108 Shani Mahayagna" on the banks of the Tapi river, organisers said.

"As many as 532 women are participating in the Shani Mahayagna. They are sitting for prayers which will be held for two days," said Rekha Rawal, state secretary of voluntary organisation 'Narendra Modi Vichar Manch', which organised the event.

They are performing the ritual to seek blessings of Lord Shani to grant Modi another term as the prime minister, she said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Rawal said differently-abled students from a school and the women engaged in cleanliness activities will also join the ritual, which will end Sunday.

"We are doing this 'havan' so that Modiji is once again elected as prime minister with full majority," she said.

Sri Swami Vijyanandji Maharaj, who travelled from Kashi Shaktipeeth in Haridwar to lead the ritual, said the "108 Shani Mahayagna" is meant to ensure that Modi defeats his "enemies" with divine grace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • O P Tripathi
    Once again Modi Sarkar.
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp