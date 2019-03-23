Home Nation

Those abusing PM now insulting security forces: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks questioning the government's aggressive action against Pakistan.

Published: 23rd March 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Those who have been indulging in an abuse competition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now "insulting" the bravery of the security forces, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged Saturday.

Naqvi's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks questioning the government's aggressive action against Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack to tear into the Opposition, saying they reflect the Congress' unwillingness to respond to forces of terror.

Reacting to it, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said, "Whether it is Pitroda or any individual, such comments may be their personal opinion and the Congress has nothing to do with them."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"A 'political competition' is going on everyday to create confusion on nation's dignity and security through 'fake and fabricated agenda'," Naqvi told reporters here.

The people of the country will teach a lesson to this "gang" for insulting the bravery of the security forces of the country, he said.

Naqvi alleged that the Congress leaders are 'mourning' the deaths of terrorists.

"Demanding proof, raising question on the killing of terrorists -- what an amazing 'Pakistan-Congress Jugalbandi," he said.

The 'gaali gang' that has been indulging in an 'abuse competition' against Prime Minister Modi is now insulting bravery of the country's security forces, he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi PM Modi Congress BJP Sam Pitroda Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp