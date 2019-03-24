Home Nation

Actor-MP Paresh Rawal won't contest Lok Sabha polls: Gujarat BJP chief

Earlier, Rawal tweeted he had informed the party months in advance that he would not contest the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal. | (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Film actor and Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha MP Paresh Rawal will not contest the forthcoming general polls, Gujarat state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said Saturday.

Earlier, Rawal tweeted he had informed the party "months in advance" that he would not contest the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

"Paresh Rawal ji has conveyed to the party that he will not contest the elections. In the last five years, despite being very busy as an actor, he has given time for his constituency. He will continue to work for the party," Vaghani told reporters here today.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In a tweet, Rawal said, "I request media and friends not to speculate about my nomination. I had informed the party months in advance of my decision to not contest LS elections. I, however, remain a loyal member of BJP and a staunch supporter of @narendramodi."

Rawal had won from Ahmedabad East in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by over 3.25 lakh votes.

The Congress on its part has routinely alleged that Rawal was not devoting enough time to his constituency amid his film commitments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paresh Rawal BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp