Home Nation

AIIMS sack professor for not having needed qualification

Kanika Jain, in her defence, had claimed that her Diplomate of National Board degree was equivalent to an MD degree and, therefore, she was qualified for the post.

Published: 24th March 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

For representational purposes (Biswanath Swain | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has removed a doctor from the post of Assistant Professor for not possessing the requisite qualification, following an order in this regard by the Delhi High Court.

An official letter issued by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, a copy of which has been accessed by IANS, said that subsequent to an order by the Delhi High Court, Kanika Jain's appointment "to the post of Assistant Professor of Hospital Administration hereby stands terminated with immediate effect".

Last year, a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench headed by its Chairman Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, along with administrative member Aradhana Johri, were of the opinion that Jain's degree of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) was not sufficient qualification for the post.

The tribunal had then set aside her appointment and said and she needed to undergo an additional year of residency in a hospital recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The CAT had said that, as per the regulations, of the four years of training, one year had to be in an MCI-recognised hospital.

The tribunal's decision came on the plea by three doctors who had also applied for the post of Assistant Professor of Hospital Administration in the AIIMS.

They had challenged Jain's appointment on the ground that she did not have the requisite qualifications.

Jain, in her defence, had claimed that her DNB degree was equivalent to an MD degree and, therefore, she was qualified for the post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS professor sacked All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS faculty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp