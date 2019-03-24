Army jawan killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Army Jawan Hari Waker, a resident of Rajasthan, suffered injuries in the ceasefire violation and was shifted to Army Hospital where he died.
POONCH: An Army jawan who was critically injured on Saturday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector has succumbed to his injuries, army officials said on Sunday.
On Saturday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Poonch district at around 5:30 pm.
More details are awaited.
