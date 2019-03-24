Army jawan killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

By ANI

POONCH: An Army jawan who was critically injured on Saturday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector has succumbed to his injuries, army officials said on Sunday.

Army Jawan Hari Waker, a resident of Rajasthan, suffered injuries in the ceasefire violation and was shifted to Army Hospital where he died.

On Saturday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Poonch district at around 5:30 pm.

More details are awaited.

WATCH | 'It's not Jihad but Jahalat': Kashmir villagers pleaded with terrorists who killed 12-year-old boy