Arunachal CM Pema Khandu drops two ministers

Elections to the 60-member Arunachal Assembly will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has dropped the state’s Home Minister Kumar Waii and Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin from his ministry.

The duo had defected to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) last week after being denied tickets by their party, BJP, to contest the upcoming Arunachal elections. The BJP is also not fielding another Minister, Nabam Rebia, who is the brother of former CM Nabam Tuki of the Congress.
Rebia has not switched over to any other political party so far.

Waii is contesting the polls on NPP’s ticket. Gamlin, who is the brother of former CM the late Jarbom Gamlin, is not contesting. Jarpum Gamlin, another member of the family, is in the poll fray as an
NPP candidate. He resigned as BJP general secretary disillusioned on not being fielded.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress announced the first list of its 53 candidates for Arunachal elections on Saturday night. Most party stalwarts are contesting the polls.

